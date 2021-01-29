Morocco receives 1st batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines

Rabat, Jan 30 : Morocco received its first shipment of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines, the ministry of health said.

The first batch of vaccines developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd (Sinopharm) arrived at Casablanca airport on Wednesday and have been dispatched to the vaccination locations throughout the country, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The North African country launched a mass vaccination campaign in 3,000 locations on Thursday. The vaccination will be free for all citizens and residents aged 17 and over.

Morocco has secured acquisition of 66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s Oxford University/AstraZeneca, health officials said.

