MoS Kishan Reddy performs death anniversary of mother online

Hyderabad: Union Minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy also tasted the problems being faced by common people of the state due to the ongoing lockdown.

Reddy performed the death anniversary of his mother through video conference at his New Delhi residence today as he cannot move out of his residence due to the lockdown.

He was to perform the event at his native Timmapur village However, his family members including his and children went to his native place and took part in the pooja.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that he thought of not violating the lockdown while discharging his duties as union minister

