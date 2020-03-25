Mosques to remain closed for general public: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

Hyderabad (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Tuesday decided to close the mosques for the general public across the State in view of the coronavirus scare after several Pulmonologists from Hyderabad in a meeting gave a presentation to the Muftis (heads of mosques) regarding the measures to be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, Mufti, Personal Law Board Member said, “All the representatives of the Muslim community have passed a resolution that the Mosques will remain closed for the general public across Telangana.”

“Only the concerned people related to the mosque shall continue the prayers. This decision was taken due to the coronavirus outbreak in the State. All people are advised to offer their prayers at home and avoid moving out or gathering anywhere. They shall get the same reward by offering at-home equal to that offering in the mosque,” he added.

Mufti Umar Abedeen, Jamiat member told ANI that the participants in the meeting held today were collected from different schools of thought and organisation who represent the Muslim community.

Doctors including, Dr Mazharuddin Ali Khan Prof of Orthopedic Surgery at Owaisi Hospital, Dr Ashfaq Hasan Professor of Respiratory Medicine, Owaisi Hospital, Dr Nasreen Hussain, Director, Shaktishifa Health Foundation and Former Emergency Physician, Mayo Clinic, USA and Dr Vijay Mohan, Prof General Medicine Princess Esra Hospital as Senior Consultant Internal Medicine, Care Hospital were present in the meeting today.

A total of 36 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state till now, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks from 12 o’clock tonight.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 519 on Tuesday.

