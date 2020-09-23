Mother burns drunkard son alive

Warangal: Fed up with the constant harassment, a woman burned her son alive. The horrific incident occurred at Qila Warangal, in Warangal Urban.

According to Mills Colony police, distraught over constant quarrels, wife of 40-year-old, Rajendra Prasad had left him and, along with her children, shifted to her parents’ house.

Rajendra Prasad was residing with her mother Sarojini. He was said to be a habitual drunkard. He used to harass her mother for money to buy liquor.

Mother and son had a row the day before, after which he slept. Fed up with the constant harassment by the son, mother poured kerosene over him and set him ablaze. He succumbed to burns.

Warangal ACP Kiran Kumar inspected the crime scene. Investigations are underway under the supervision of Circle Inspector Naresh Kumar.