Mother, son murdered in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Dec 13 : A man and his 55-year-old mother were found murdered at their home in Saray Deena village in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Dharma Devi and her 22-year-old son Surendra Pasi.

Superintendent of Police (Trans Ganga) Dhawal Jaiswal told reporters that initial police investigation revealed that an alleged land dispute was the reason behind the killing of the mother-son duo.

He said two police teams have been formed to crack the case and two persons have been detained for questioning in the matter.

The police claimed that the unidentified assailants had allegedly barged into the house on Saturday evening killing the woman and her son.

The case came to light on Sunday morning when a girl came at the victim’s house to fetch milk and suddenly found both of them lying in a pool of blood.

The police said the elder son of Dharma Devi was living in the neighbouring Sikandarpur village.

Dharma Devi was staying at the house with her other two sons – Surendra and Mahendra – in the Saray Deena village.

Mahendra had gone to attend a marriage function while Devi stayed back with her son Surendra at their house.

Mahendra told police that they had an alleged land dispute with their neighbours, following which the police detained two men for questioning.

The police said the assailants attacked the mother-son duo with bricks and sticks and murdered them. The bodies of the mother-son duo have been sent for the post-mortem.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.