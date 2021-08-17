Mother who allowed rape of minor daughters sentenced for life

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Metropolitan Sessions Judge here accorded life imprisonment as punishment to five people, including the mother, for the rape of two minor girls.The police had said that the mother had several partners and allowed for the exploitation of her two daughters willingly.

The court found five people guilty of the heinous crime, and aside from the life sentence, it also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the main accused Syed Jaffer Sadiq (45), Rs 20,000 on the mother of the survivors, and lastly Rs 30,000 each on the other accused Pradeep Agarwal (40), Santosh Kumar Barik (29) and Rahul Mandal (25).

The two nine-year-old twins, who survived the assault, revealed to a family member about the abuse, who then approached a child rights NGO in the city and lodged a police complaint in November 2016.

The case was investigated by the Mailardevpally police which subsequently arrested eight people including three minor boys. According to the police, Sadiq and the two boys had sexually assaulted the girls, whereas Agarwal, Barik and Mandal had molested them.

The accused were charged with gang rape and repeated commission of the crimes, along with other relevant sections under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.