moto Edge X30 unveiled in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Beijing: Lenovo-owned Motorola has unveiled a new smartphone — moto Edge X30 — in China that comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inchA FHD+ 144Hz OLED screen with a “Special Edition” touting an under-display camera version but a “traditional” punch-hole notch variant is also available, reports 9To5Google.

The smartphone comes in two storage variants 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The battery weighs in at 5,000mAh with fast-charging support at up to 68W.

At the rear of the moto Edge X30, there is a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor, the report said.

The selfie camera is said to be rated at a whopping 60MP, but it’s unclear if the sensor is used for all versions of this device, it added.

At a starting price of 3,199 Chinese yuan, the smartphone is set to go on sale in China from December 15.

This week, the company has unveiled a new smartphone — moto g51 5G — for Indian users at Rs 14,999.