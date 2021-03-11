Moto G30 a decent attempt to enter budget phone market

By Md Waquar Haider

New Delhi, March 11 : Motorola is back to make a dent in the affordable smartphone segment in India with two new devices — Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power.

Both devices come with a waterdrop-style display notch and run on Android 11 with a near stock interface.

Moto G30 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the lone 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colours.

The Moto G10 Power, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the single 4GB RAM+64GB storage mode.

We used Moto G30 in dark pearl colour for couple of days and here is what we think about the latest budget offering.

In terms of design, the device scores good marks thanks to its build quality.

The power and volume buttons are on the right side along with a button for Google Assistant. On the other side of the frame is the hybrid dual-SIM tray.

At the top of the frame are a 3.5mm headphone jack and a secondary microphone, while the primary microphone, USB Type-C port, and loudspeaker are at the bottom.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Max Vision TFT display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The display is impressive and you would love watching videos.

The display produces bright visuals and has good viewing angles.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.

If you looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 15,000 for multi-tasking and playing lite games, then you can should consider this phone for yourself.

There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, embedded in the Motorola logo, which quite fast.

Moto G30 comes with latest Android 11 and provides near-stock Android experience with an ad-free, bloatware-free experience with the latest Android 11 features like Chat Bubbles, Smart Device Controls, Categorised Notifications and more.

The device is packed with Motorola’s proprietary four-layer security of ThinkShield, which provides protection from hardware to software allowing consumers to have peace of mind with respect to their data security.

It houses a quad rear camera that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle, 2MP sensor with a macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

During the tests, the device managed to click some great shots. The selfie camera was good enough.

The company has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Moto G30 that supports 20W fast charging. With the moderate usage, the battery lasted around a day.

Conclusion: The Moto G30 is a good option if you are looking for a budget device. Despite strong competition from Samsung, realme and Xiaomi, the smartphone manages to create its own mark, and a nostalgia too for Motorola fans.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.