Mourinho ‘disappointed’ with players for breaching Covid protocols

London, Jan 2 : Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said that the club is “disappointed” with their players for breaching coronavirus protocols.

Forward Erik Lamela, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and full-back Sergio Reguilon were pictured in a large during the Christmas period and the image has since gone viral on social media.

West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini can also be seen in the photo and Spurs are set to take disciplinary action against the players.

Mourinho said that he had given Reguilon a Portuguese piglet as a gift thinking that the latter would be spending Christmas alone.

“I gave an amazing gift, Portuguese piglet. Amazing for Portuguese and Spanish. I was told he (Reguilon) would spend Christmas on his own. He was not alone as you could see,” Mourinho said in press conference.

“We feel disappointed because we gave the players all the education and conditions. We are not happy. It was a negative surprise for us. We know what we are internally. We don’t need to open the door to you and let you know what is going on internally. What are going to be the consequences and how deeply we approach that negative surprise…I feel disappointed,” he continued.

Argentine midfielder Lamela was not named in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League victory against Leeds, while Reguilon was on the bench and Lo Celso, another Argentine, was out injured.

We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas, particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period,” a Tottenham statement said.

“The matter will be dealt with internally.”

