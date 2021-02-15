MP: 10-year-old tribal girl raped in Umaria, accused absconds

Umaria: A 10-year-old tribal girl was raped in a deserted school building in a village of Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened under Indwar police station limits post 10 pm on Saturday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Tiwari.

“A 28-year-old man abducted the girl from outside her home, took her to a deserted school building and raped her.

She reached home at 5 am on Sunday and told her family about the ordeal, after which a rape case was registered,” he said.

The accused has been booked under POCSO Act and IPC provisions and efforts are on to nab him, he added.

Source: PTI