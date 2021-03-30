MP: BJP youth leader booked for rape, blackmailing woman

Jabalpur: A local BJP youth wing leader was booked by the Madhya Pradesh police on charges of rape and blackmailing a woman.

The matter came to light after the victim approached the police along with her husband to file an FIR against Rajesh Shrivastav, a local leader of BJP’s Yuva Morcha.

According to the police, the two got acquainted while the woman’s husband, a government employee, was away for work and Shrivastav would often come to her house.

The woman, in her complaint, stated that on one such occasion, Shrivastav spiked the juice she was drinking, due to which she fell unconscious and alleged that he raped her.

Shrivastav reportedly even filmed the act and would threaten the woman with the clips. However, the matter escalated when the woman returned to her husband in 2020 and Shrivastav used the video to blackmail her into coming to him.

A police officer from Jabalpur told Indian Express, “He told the woman to either return to him or cough up Rs 10 lakh. But after the woman did not agree to it, he sent the videos and photos to her husband after which the matter came to light.”

When the woman told the husband what happened, they both went to the police station and registered a case against Shrivastav. The police booked Shrivastav for rape, blackmail and extortion.

Superintendent of police Siddharth Bahuguna said, “The accused is a local leader of BJP’s Yuva Morcha. We have registered a case against him based on the woman’s complaint and he will be arrested soon.”