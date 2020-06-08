MP CM to visit Indore on Monday

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Indore on Monday to hold review meetings and attend various official events.

It will be Chouhan’s maiden visit to the city, hit by coronavirus, after taking over as Chief Minister again. He will board a flight around 12 noon from state capital Bhopal.

Chouhan will hold a meeting with health officials on the coronavirus situation as well as industrialists. He is also slated to hold meetings with doctors and kin of coronavirus warriors.

The Chief Minister will also participate in functions scheduled to be held at the Collector’s office.

He will return to the state capital on Tuesday morning.

