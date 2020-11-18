MP govt to set up ‘Gau Cabinet’ for cow conservation

Bhopal, Nov 18 : The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a ‘Gau Cabinet’ for the conservation of cows and its progeny, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on Wednesday.

The Cabinet will comprise the departments of animal husbandry, forests, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmers welfare.

The first meeting of the Cabinet will be held at 12 pm on ‘Gopashtami’ on November 22 at the Cow Sanctuary in Agar-Malwa district.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.