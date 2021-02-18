MP JIH Women’s wing to launch drive for ‘Strong Family, Strong Society’

By Pervez Bari

Bhopal: As a part of the national campaign of the Women’s’ Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), the Madhya Pradesh unit is also all geared up to launch a ten-day drive christened as “Strong Family, Strong Society” from February 19th 2021.

Addressing a joint Press Conference here on Thursday Ms. Talat Falahi, Mrs. Mahnaz Ismail, and Ms. Rafia Sultan Saheba, the office-bearers of Madhya Pradesh unit of JIH Women’s wing, said that the rising trends of live-in relationship, homosexuality, abortion of unwanted pregnancy as well as the virtual revolt against all value systems of family and society pose a clear and present danger towards the health of a vibrant society. Restoring the basic status of the family and giving proper direction and support to this end is the need of the hour.

Ms Talat Falahi, secretary Shoba-e-Khwateen, explained that a family is the basic building block of society and the foundation of civilization. This basic social unit of every community is under tremendous threat of being weakened and disintegrated given the present social scenario. Hence, the MP unit of JIH Women’s Wing is conducting this campaign to create awareness regarding strengthening the family and home, warn people about the dangers of seeking happiness outside the institution of marriage, respecting and protecting the rights of the old, and highlight shared family values of every culture. The deterioration in moral values is not because of religion but because of abandoning it, they said.

She said the main objective of the campaign is to instill awareness in society about the importance of a family system. The degradation of moral values in society has disintegrated the family system so much so that it is on the verge of extinction leading human beings to the level of animals, she added.

Mrs. Mahnaz Ismail, Nazima Shoba-e-Khwateen, pointed out a recent report of the National Commission of Women which said that there has been an exponential rise in domestic violence during the Covid-19 lockdown. Other survey reports say that the increase in domestic violence is at a 10-year high record. The numbers are actually much higher if one bears in mind the fact that only 7 per cent reach out to authorities for help. Divorce rates increased and cases registered against family disputes have skyrocketed.

Mrs. Mahnaz said this data is just the tip of the iceberg and cases of women subject to verbal, physical, sexual, and psychological violence and abuse are becoming extremely common. Our children, youth, and senior citizens also face difficulties of different kinds. The youth today wants to evade the responsibilities of marriage and family life. They refuse to shoulder the responsibility of motherhood and fatherhood, she lamented.

Ms. Rafia Sultan Saheba, convenor of the campaign, informed about some of the activities envisaged during the campaign includes grass-root level programmes and self-introspection. As part of the campaign, the organizers will hold corner meetings, family get-togethers, competitions, family quiz, interfaith dialogues, International webinar and panel discussion with lawyers, family counselors, and educators, daily online interactive sessions with experts, Friday sermons, group discussions, etc.

Letters will be sent to community leaders, Imams of mosques, and various religious scholars to draw their attention towards this theme. We will approach educationists, family counselors, and lawyers as part of the campaign, Ms. Rafia added.