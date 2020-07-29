MP minister Tulsi Silawat, his wife test COVID-19 positive

Posted By Qayam Published: 29th July 2020 9:22 am IST
covid-19 coronavirus

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested coronavirus positive.

The information was shared by the minister himself on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

In the tweet, he appealed to those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested.

Senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia wished the couple a speedy recovery.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had last week tested COVID-19 positive. He chaired the first virtual cabinet meeting from hospital on Tuesday and said that if the infection is detected early, then it is not incurable.

A couple of days before Chouhan, state Co-operatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria was also found infected with coronavirus.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close