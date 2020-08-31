MP: Raging floodwater washes away bridge built under PMGSY

By Sameer Published: 31st August 2020 8:14 am IST
Representational Photo

Seoni: Overflowing Wainganga river on Sunday washed away the bridge built over it just a month ago under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) near Sunwara village in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

150-meter-long bridge

About 150-metre-long bridge was built on Barabaspur Harduli- Sunwarafor road, some 60 kms away from the district headquarters, with the cost of Rs 3 crore, officials said, adding it was yet to be inaugurated.

Waingana river, a key tributary of the Godavari river, originates from Seoni district and also flows in Maharashtra.

District Collector Dr Fating Rahul Haridas said the incident will be probed.

“Construction of the bridge had started two years ago and was completed in the last month,” he said.

READ:  Congress leaders in Telugu states throw their weight behind Gandhi family

Claims

Meanwhile, some villagers claimed that the Wainganga river was flowing 10 feet above the bridge at the time of the incident.

They said some pillars of the bridge stood firm.

District officials said the bridge was built by a Bhopal-based company.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close