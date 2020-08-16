MP Revanth Reddy lashes out at rivals TRS MIM parties

Hyderabad: Congress Party MP A.Revanth Reddy today lashed out at rival ruling TRS party and its ally MIM . He alleged that the ruling party was functioning under the control of the MIM.

He alleged that the TRS led state government had given the main opposition party status to its ally MIM party in the assembly instead of their party he called upon the party leaders to work hard to win majority number of divisions in the upcoming GHMC elections.

He asked the party cadres and leaders to not confine themselves to only holding meetings. He made these remarks while addressing the party leaders and the cadres.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister KCR and added that while Modi came into power with his Hindutva agenda , Chief Minister KCR cane into power with Telangana sentiment .

Citing that the kings of different kingdoms used to demolish the structures in kingdoms won by it in order to erase the old memories, he alleged that Chief Minister KCR was also resorting to similar acts by demolishing structures made during the Nizam era. He claimed that Chief Minister had decided to build new buildings in place of Osmania General Hospital and Yadadri temples. He also said that the construction of the new secretariat was also part of it.

He said the temple s and the mosques located on the existing secretariat site were built during Quli Qutub shahi period. He made it clear that the entire separate Telangana state agitation was Carried out after performing Pooja at Nalla Pochamma temple.

He urged the TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to take up the responsibility for filing a criminal case against the state government for demolishing the temple and the mosque located on the secretariat site. He mocked that the Telangana state did not have any secretariat in the same manner as the lack of capital of the neighbouring AP state.

He made it clear that BJP leaders Modi, Amit Shah and Kishan Reddy did not have any right to talk about the demolition of temples in the state . He said that BJP and MIM were equally responsible for the demolition of the temples by the state government in the state. temples and after winning over their rivals.

