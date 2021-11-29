MP: Two Hindutva leaders fall into well after hitting cow; die

The car of two leaders belonging to Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagran Manch collided with two cows and fell into a well. After five hours of the accident, the car was pulled out with the help of a crane. It was discovered that both the Hindutva leaders had died.

According to media reports, Lekhraj Sisodia, department co-convener of Bajrang Dal of Rajgarh district and Lakhan Nejar, the general secretary of the Hindu Jagran Manch were travelling along with their driver, Rahul Joshi from Rajgarh to Khujner in Madhya Pradesh in an i20 car.

Near the village of Barkheda, the car collided with two cows on the road and fell into a well on the side of the road.

However, during the collision, the driver jumped out of the car leaving both the right-wing leaders trapped inside. As the police received the information, they arrived on the scene of the incident and with the help of a crane, pulled out the car after a five-hour exercise.

Both the bodies were sent via private vehicles to Rajgarh District Hospital. The driver is reportedly in critical condition and has been referred to Indore for medical treatment.