MQM leader accuses US of shielding oppressive Pak Army

New Delhi/London: The founder of Pakistan’s major political party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain on Thursday accused the Donald Trump administration of shielding Pakistan’s Army which has occupied three provinces of the country using brutal repression.

“With political and financial support of the US, Pakistan has occupied militarily three provinces of the country — Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwaa — besides the Gilgit-Baltistan region, and their barbaric and brutal repression is still going on,” Hussain said in a statement posted on social media.

The MQM, a Left-Liberal political party, was founded in Pakistan by Hussain in 1984. However, the party split into two factions — MQM London run by Hussain and MQM Pakistan headed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Hussain on Thursday said the decision makers of the past and the present US administration, he said, have persistently failed to understand the sufferings of people of Pakistan. For one reason or other, the successive US governments have supported Pakistani despotic regimes.

The US, he added, has always ignored the fact that Pakistani authoritarian regimes are the most brutal and racist in the world.

“This is a known fact that Pakistan Army is the creator of Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and hundreds of other jihadi outfits where thousands of religious fanatics and terrorists are being trained as strategic assets of ISI,” he said.

Pakistan’s powerful military and its intelligence agencies under the camouflage of so-called democratic civilian government is one of the most repressive in the world, Hussain said.

ointing out that extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances and arrests of dissenters on false and fabricated cases in Pakistan had continued under the Imran Khan government, Hussain said, no institution and no international human rights organization, including the UN had held the perpetrators in Pakistan accountable for such crimes.

“Despite all these realities the US administration and other international financial institutions including World Bank and IMF are the main financial supporters of Pakistan which is also known as epicentre of all sorts of terrorism,” he added.

Source: PTI

