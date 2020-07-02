Mr. Mahesh Bhagwat launches disinfection & sanitisation drive

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Police Rachakonda Mr. Mahesh Bhagwat, along with Mr. Sudheer Babu, launched the drive, initiated by Craft Detailing Services in association with Gati-KWE to disinfect and sanitize the vehicle fleet of Rachakonda Commissionerate, at the Amberpet Police Grounds, today.

All the vehicles of the Commissionerate including two wheelers and four wheelers will be disinfected and sanitized in the next few days by Craft Detailing Services. Also present on the occasion were the partners of Craft Detailing Services Iftekhar Ansari, Mohammed Suhail, Saif Khan, Zaid Ansari and Reyhan Saif and Mr Mahender of Gati-KWE.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Mahesh Bhagwat, while profusely thanking and appreciating the initiative of Craft Detailing Services and Gati-KWE, to disinfect and sanitize all the vehicles of Rachakonda Commissionerate, said, disinfecting and sanitizing the police vehicles is of paramount importance in this hour, as there are lots of positive cases around us and our own police department is also facing problems due to this infection. It is critical for us to make our vehicle safe and disinfection of our vehicles is a god send boon. As part of the initiative Craft Detailing Services will disinfect and sanitize 500 plus two wheelers and 436 four wheelers of the Rachakonda Commissionerate, he said.

With the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state and city, the need to keep citizens safe is of paramount importance. Alongside healthcare & essential workers, the police force is one of the few groups that are both deployed on the front lines and at high risk for infection currently. The first step to protecting them is to secure their modes of transport while on the official line of duty. By keeping the police vehicles properly disinfected, the chances of their vulnerability for infection can be reduced. The aim of this drive is to ensure the safety and security of our frontline warriors as they fight against this pandemic.

The Craft Detailing Services’ team uses the Fortador by Lamborghini steam machine, that releases steam at temperatures as high as 140 degrees Celsius, effectively penetrating all contact surfaces and eliminating external contaminants like germs, bacteria & viruses. With no harmful chemicals used, this odourless treatment process is the latest technology and is administered by trained staff.

The Disinfection & Sanitisation drive will conclude today July 2 at the Amberpet Police Grounds. The vehicles in the Rachakonda Police fleet, 436 four-wheelers & 500 two-wheelers, will be meticulously sanitised by the skilled personnel of Craft who are lending their services for this initiative while Gati-KWE is sponsoring this event.

Rathna Chotrani