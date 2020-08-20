MS Dhoni thanks PM Modi for letter of appreciation

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, took to Twitter on Thursday to thank Narendra Modi after receiving a heartfelt letter from the Prime Minister.

In the letter, PM Modi appreciated Dhoni’s contribution towards Indian cricket and called the 2011 ICC World Cup-winning captain ‘a phenomenon’, whose impact went beyond the cricket field.

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

“An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes,” Dhoni wrote on Twitter.

“In your trademark unassuming style you shared a video that was enough to become a passionate discussion point for entire nation. 130 Cr Indians were disappointed but also eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket in the last decade-and-a-half,” PM Modi wrote in a two-page long letter.

Dhoni played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is thus becoming the greatest cricketers to have played for India.

His last match in an India jersey was in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. He will captain Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League.