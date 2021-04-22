MS Dhoni’s parents hospitalised after testing COVID positive

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni’s parents have been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to news agency ANI, Dhoni’s mother Devika and father Pan Singh are undergoing treatment at Pulse Superspeciality Hospital. News agency had also stated that their oxygen levels are stable.

“Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable: Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand,” wrote ANI in a tweet.

Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable: Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

Following the diagnosis of MS Dhoni’s parents with COVID-19, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has stated that all the support is set up for the skipper and his family.

“From a management point of view, we are well aware of his family’s situation. And the support is set up for MS and his family. Talking with MS, the situation is under control for now but we’ll monitor it in the next few days. It’s a tough time for everybody,” Fleming said in a virtual press conference after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders which CSK won by 18 runs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

“It’s (Covid-19) affecting India the way it is and it is reaching IPL with friends and family and hopefully not to the bubbles. We spent quite a bit of time talking about the care of friends and families in the wider group. We have that responsibility that MS has the support that he needs. We hope that his family recovers quickly,” he added.

Dhoni is currently leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni has led CSK in the IPL since the league’s inception and has won three IPL titles with the team in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Meanwhile, following their thrilling win over KKR, CSK are now at the top of the table in the ongoing Indian Premier League, with six points from four games. They will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

(With ANI inputs)