IIT-JEE, NEET: MS Education Academy to provide free coaching to 40 students

Hyderabad: MS Academy is going to conduct an entrance test for admission into free residential IIT/JEE and NEET coaching across the country.

In a press conference, Director, Afzal Ul Rahman of MS-IIT said that the all India entrance test, MS Lateefi-40 will be held on January 30, and February 7, 2021.

This year, the examination will be held online due to coronavirus pandemic. Students can take the test online from their home on the scheduled dates.

Based on the marks obtained in the examination, 40 students will be selected. They will get 2 years free intermediate education along with JEE/IIT and NEET coaching.

Interested students who have passed the X class exam can register online on the website of MS Education Academy (click here)

The director informed that the MS Latifee-40 is a CSR initiative of MS Education Academy. Under this initiative, the academy spends Rs.5 lacs on each candidate for the coaching.

In the past nine years, 95 students got seats in various IITs/ NITs, and 1373 students became doctors.

For more information about registration and test centres, students can dial +91-9573519922 or email at mslateefi40@msinstitutions.com.