MS Education Academy to release free IAS coaching entrance test result on Nov 24

Hyderabad: The Managing Director of MS Education academy Anwar Ahmed said that the result of the free residential IAS coaching entrance test will be released on November 24.

An All India entrance test was held on November 7. The result of the written test will be declared on November 24, 2021, on the MS Education academy website (click here).

The successful candidates who passed the written test will be informed through telephone and email.

The interview will be held in Hyderabad and Delhi.

In Hyderabad, the interviews will be held on November 27-28, 2021 while in Delhi the interview will be held on December 4 and 5, 2021.

The candidates qualifying for the interview will be informed about their interview date through phone and email

The place of interview will be allotted to the candidates as per their convenience.

Those candidates appearing for the interview from more than 100 km or from other cities will be paid a to and fro bus or second class train fare.

Only those candidates who passed the interview will be admitted for free IAS coaching.

MS Education academy is rendering free IAS residential coaching for the past 4 years under service initiative.

During the current year, two students of MS Education academy, Mohammed Faizan (58AIR) and Mohammed Haris Sumair (270AIR) cracked the UPSC Mains exam.