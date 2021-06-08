MS Education IAS Academy students crack BPSC exam

Hyderabad: MS Education IAS Academy students Asif Alam and Zahid Akhtar Ansari cracked the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. Their ranks were 765 and 1279 respectively.

Asif Alam is being appointed as a supply inspector whereas Zahid Akhtar got the post of labour enforcement officer.

Apart from them, two more MS Education IAS Academy candidates were shortlisted for BPSC interviews. However, they were unable to find their names in the final list.

MS IAS Academy was established in the year 2017 with the aim to increase the balance of the Muslim minority students in the public service examinations.

Dr. Mohammed Moazam Hussain, Senior Director of MS Education Academy said that he expects good results from the candidates who are taking coaching from the MS IAS Academy for the UPSC examinations which are scheduled to be held later this year.