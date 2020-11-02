MS Group offers free education for Hyderabad flood victims

Hyderabad: City-based education group MS Academy on Monday announced that it will provide free education to children whose families have been affected by the recent floods. Carrying relief works in flood-affected areas, the management of the group realized that several families have been financial by crises as they lost everything in the deluge.

“While providing essential items to the victims, why not help them get back to normal and stand back on their feet? It was a double blow especially when people were struggling with COVID-related economic challenges. Now, even basic necessities have become dreams for flood victims,” said chairman of the MS group of institutions, Mr. Mohammed Lateef Khan.

Mr. Khan further said that the management of MS Education Academy took a vow to help the youth of these areas in their pursuit of education. MS Junior College and MS Degree Colleges will also offer one-year of free education to all the children from the flood affected areas. It is unconditional irrespective of any reservations. They only have to bring proof from respected authorities that they lived in those areas and got severely affected by floods.

The academy would also be providing free books and study materials. The seats are available for flood-hit victims in all streams of intermediate education (10+2) and degree colleges at all MS branches. “There’s a provision for those who would like to repeat their NEET exam. The academy will provide one-year free coaching to them,” said an official from MS Education Academy.