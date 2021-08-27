MS junior college students obtain top ranks in TS EAMCET 2021

Hyderabad: The MS Junior College students once again obtained top ranks in TS EAMCET this year as informed by MS Education Academy Director Afzal Rahman to the press.

The director said that dozens of MS Junior College students of BPC and MPC groups obtained the top ranks. He said that most of the successful students will be able to get admission in top engineering and agricultural colleges and in the courses of allied sciences.

According to him, Uzma Fatima with 412 rank topped the MS list. The other toppers include Rafi Ahmad Azeem (504 rank) Arsheen Zubairi (525) Mohammed Sameer Rahman (1449) Uruj Fatima (2327), Sarfaraz Ahmed (3046).

Moreover, there are 42 other MS Junior College students who were among the top 5000 ranks of EAMCET.

Thousands of students of this institution have taken admission in top educational institutions of the country.

The MS is an educational institution where students are guided for higher education along with moral training and character building.