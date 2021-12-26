MS Lateefi 40 Test 2022: Free coaching for NEET, JEE-IIT for selected students

Hyderabad: Like in the past, the MS Education Academy is gearing up to conduct MS Lateefi 40 Screening Test. In this regard Academy Chairman Mohammed Latif Khan has released a notification for the 10th passed students wishing to join coaching for IIT, NEET, CA and IAS.

“The next 2 years will be extremely valuable for you. You need to be very careful about the institute you choose. Check about the environment and the faculty so that you get the best coaching to prepare for your chosen exams,” Mohammed Latif Khan said in the notification.

It is a known fact that these coaching courses are beyond the reach of many middle class students.

However, the MS Education Academy Chairman invites the students to participate in MS Lateefi 40 Screening Test 2022. “If selected in this test the students will get Rs. 5 lakh scholarship for a 2 year intermediate or 10+2 course with free boarding and lodging with a/c classrooms and experienced faculty,” Khan said.

The students are invited to write to MS Lateefi 40 Entrance Test 2022 to get admission into 2 years preparatory courses for IIT JEE 2024 and NEET 2024.

The eligibility for applying would be 10th passed. The date of the exam will be January 9 or 15, 2022 between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. the students can participate in both the exams. They will be considered for the course in which they scored the highest marks. The exams will be taken online.

“The MS has become the sought after institution for minority students who are aspiring for a seat in top medical colleges of various states and AIIMS through NEET,” the MS Academy Chairman said.

Speaking about the achievement in the medical field he said MS Academy has produced 1600 medicos so far and many students got admission in various medical colleges under Government quota, Khan said. “MS secures one third of the total MBBS merit seats in Telangana every year. It has secured the highest number of medical seats of minorities in South India.”

About the engineering stream, the chairman said, “The MNS Academy has 30 years experience in competitive exam coaching. A total of 125 students took admission in IITs and NITs so far. One can find at least one student of MS Academy in every reputed engineering institution. MS has become the only minority institution to break into the top hundred League of IIT JEE advanced.”

“A total of 137 students have either completed CA or are about to complete the course,” Khan informed about the CA course.

The MS Chairman further said that in addition to achievements in medical, engineering and CA streams two students of the MS Civil Service Academy also got selected last year for IAS.

For registration logon to the website of MS Education Academy (click here).