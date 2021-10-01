MSME Forum India to organise a seminar for small business owners

Hyderabad: MSME Forum India, is going to organise a free webinar for those who wish to avail bank loans for businesses. The webinar hopes to work as a guide for small business owners to avail government schemes and subsidies.

The webinar will be conducted by LION Dr N Manoharan, on October 3 via Google meet. The timings for the same are from 6 pm to 7 pm, on Sunday.

To access the meeting, one has to register in advance.

The webinar is an hour’s guide for potential entrepreneurs to raise awareness and help them to avail the benefits of government schemes and subsidies for small businesses.

Dr Manoharan, currently a guest faculty at Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and the University of Hyderabad among many others, teaches students soft skills, life skills, and entrepreneur orientation. He has been a part of the Indian defense and has worked alongside ex-President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

For further details and registration contact +91 9849492570 / +91 7981352542.