Muharram procession in Hyderabad: Govt accords permission for use of elephant

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary to Government, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology has issued an order granting permission to use an elephant in the Muharram procession in Hyderabad. The procession will be taken out next week.

The request for permission was submitted by The HEH The Nizam’s Religious Trust, Purani Haveli which is the custodian of Bibi ka Alam, Telangana Today reported.

In the Muharram procession which will be taken out in Hyderabad on August 20, 38-year-old elephant Madhuri will be carrying the Bibi ka Alam.

The elephant which is from Kolhapur will reach Hyderabad today and it will be kept at Khilwat Palace Aashoorkhana. Telangana Wakf Board is bearing the cost to bring the animal from Maharashtra to Hyderabad.

Last year, the elephant was not used in the Muharram procession due to COVID-19 restrictions. Every year, the organizers of the procession bring elephants from other states.

Alams, Muharram procession in Hyderabad

Bibi ka Alam has been installed in Bibi ka Alawa and other Alams have been installed in several other Ashoorkhanas.

Last week, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar held a meeting with the Islamic religious heads to discuss the arrangements that were to be made for Muharram.

Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). It signifies an expression of sorrow over the martyrdom of Imam Hussein at the Battle of Karbala that took place over 14 centuries ago.

Muharram procession in Hyderabad takes place every year on the 10th of the first month of the Islamic calendar.