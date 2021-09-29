Mukesh Ambani back on list of top 10 richest persons in the world

Mumbai: Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) Mukesh Ambani once again grabbed the spot on the list of top 10 richest persons in the world. Currently, he is the only Asian who is on the list.

The net worth of Mukesh Ambani has reached $98.3 billion after the share price of RIL hit all-time. RIL share price has crossed Rs. 2500-mark.

As the share price is still following an upward trend, he is likely to enter into a $100 billion club soon.

Live Mint quoted Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities saying that the share price may go up to Rs. 2700 in short term.

He has further said that every dip in the share price is an opportunity to buy it with a short-term target of Rs. 2700.

Richest person in the world

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became the richest person in the world. Currently, his net worth is $200.2 billion.

As per Forbes billionaires list, the net worth of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos who was the richest person in the world till recently is $193.1 billion.

Following is the list of the top 10 richest persons in the world

Name Net worth Country Elon Musk $200.3 billion United States Jeff Bezos $193.1 billion United States Bernard Arnault $174.0 billion France Bill Gates $129.3 billion United States Mark Zuckerberg $121.8 billion United States Larry Ellison $118.8 billion United States Larry Page $116.5 billion United States Sergey Brin $112.3 billion United States Warren Buffett $100.5 billion United States Mukesh Ambani $98.3 billion United States

Richest woman in the world

Meanwhile, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers of L’Oreal continues to be the richest woman in the world with a net worth of $84 billion whereas, Savitri Jindal of Jindal Group is holding the title of the richest woman in India with a net worth of $18.1 billion.