Mukesh Khanna’s remarks against women sparks anger among netizens

Mumbai: Television actor Mukesh Khanna who is best known for his ‘Shaktiman’ and ‘Mahabharat’ is receiving a huge criticism on social media after he made a misogynist comment on the #MeToo movement.

A video of his comments from a recent interview is being widely shared online. In a viral clip that is surfacing online, Mukesh Khanna was seen saying that it is the duty of women to take care of the household. The actor says, “The problem of #MeToo began when women started working.”

Women should stay home: Mukesh Khanna

In the interview, given to The Filmy Charcha, Mukesh Khanna says, “Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu (The job of a woman is to take care of the house). Problem kaha se shuru hui hai #MeToo ki jab aurato ne bhi kaam karna shuru kar diya (The problem of #MeToo began when women started working). Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhe se kandha milane ki baat karti hai (Today, women talk about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men).”

He continues, “Log women’s lib ki baat karenge, lekin main aapko bata doon, problem yahin se shuru hoti hai (People talk about women’s liberation, but let me tell you that where the problem begins). Sabse pehla jo member suffer karta hai woh ghar ka bachcha suffer karta hai, jisko maa nahi milti (The first person who suffers is the child, because he doesn’t have a mother taking care of him at home).”

“Aaya ke saath baith kar Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu dekh raha hota hai (He sits and watches TV with his nanny all day). Jab se shuruat hui, tab se yeh bhi shuruat hui ke main bhi wohi karungi jo mard karta hai. Nahi, mard mard hai aurat aurat hai (It all began when women started saying that they want to do what men do. No, a man is a man and a woman is a woman),” he added.

He said that he understood that in the ‘modern world’, this might not be an acceptable thing to say. Check out the Twitter video below:

Actor turned right wing rabble rouser Mukesh Khanna says women going out to work and thinking of being equal to men is cause of #metoo pic.twitter.com/1sZ37GudTy — Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) October 30, 2020

Twitter slams Mukesh

Netizens started criticising Mukesh Khanna as soon as the clip where the actor was seen speaking against women started going viral.

A Twitter user wrote, “Mukesh Khanna is the cautionary tale of how living in the past glory can be dangerous. His attention-seeking words reek of desperation .He wants to get validated by more misogynistic men & be hailed as a hero that he never was. Media needs to stop normalising such sexist men (sic).”

“He thinks #MeToo began because women thought to be equal with men. What a sick mindset he has. I’m sorry for women in his family to have to deal with such person,” another wrote.

“Painfully realising the fact that many precious time from my childhood went wasted on watching sakthiman aerial”, a third person wrote.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Mukesh Khanna is the cautionary tale of how living in the past glory can be dangerous. His attention-seeking words reek of desperation .He wants to get validated by more misogynistic men & be hailed as a hero that he never was. Media needs to stop normalising such sexist men — Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) October 31, 2020

Didn't know that Shaktiman's biggest weakness was his mindset. https://t.co/zQ1tcPMVZl — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) October 30, 2020

“You either die a hero or see yourself live long enough to become the villain” https://t.co/MIMNaaybDs — Andre Borges (@borges) October 30, 2020

Painfully realising the fact that many precious time from my childhood went wasted on watching sakthiman aerial 🤦🏽‍♂️🙏 https://t.co/D3bzNsjx8s — Bej ✋ (@bej_2019) October 30, 2020