Mukherjee still in a deep coma, but is stable: Doctors

Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated

By Mansoor Published: 28th August 2020 12:55 pm IST
Pranab Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma but is haemodynamically stable, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said on Friday.

A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters – blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal, say doctors.

According to doctors treating the 84-year-old Mukherjee, he is under intensive care and is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission. He later developed a lung infection and kidney dysfunction.

READ:  65-yr-old gave birth to 8 girls in 14 months in govt records: Bihar

“Shri Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable,” the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close