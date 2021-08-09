‘Mulle kaate jaayenge..’: Anti-Muslim slogans raised at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Communal, inflammatory slogans that called for violence against Muslims were raised at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday, at a rally that had several leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in attendance.

“Jab Mulle kaate jaayenge, Ram Ram Chillaayenge” (When ‘Mulle’—a derogatory word used for Muslims—would be chopped off, they would cry Ram Ram) and “Hindustan Mein Rehna Hoga, Jai Shri Ram Kehna Hoga (If one must remain in India, they should say ‘Jai Shri Ram’) were among the slangs raised by the mob that participated in the rally.

अश्विनी उपाध्याय की अगुआई में आज जंतर मंतर पर यह हुआ. यह आदमी उत्तम मालिक है और खुद को यति नरसिंहानंद सरस्वती का शिष्य बताता है. पूरी रिपोर्ट @nlhindi पर जल्द ही

A mob in the capital of this country is shouting, "Jab mulle kaate jaayenge, Ram Ram chillaayenge."



Kindly instruct me with the curriculum of how this must be ignored.



pic.twitter.com/I3X8Ci0PSK

“Hindu groups always protest against Muslims which shows their cowardice. They stay within constitutional and legal limits. This is possible because Hindus are not capable of committing genocide,” said one flyer titled “Islam Ka Vinaash” (Annihilation of Isam) making an open call for violence.

Claiming that Islam cannot be dealt with raising hue and cry, it asks Hindus to awaken and “resort to terrorism to fight terrorism”. Children, not over 10-year-old, were holding the flyers.

Children as young as 10, with their parents joined the anti Muslim protests at Jantar Mantar today. Their poster reads, "Annihi|ation of Islam."



Indian Capital in 2021



Pic credits @ZafarAafaq

This was a poster held by a 10 yo boy in a protest in Jantar Mantar today organised by Pushpendra Kulshrestha and Ashwini Upadhyaya pic.twitter.com/44vY6qSHwp — Rit Beak🐧 (@ritviccc) August 8, 2021

Jantar Mantar, located in Sansad Marg, lies in close proximity to the Indian Parliament. It is a popular site for protests by the parties. The rally on Sunday, called ‘Bharat Jodo’ was called by Supreme Court lawyer and former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay. It was called to demand an end to “colonial-era laws” by setting up a uniform civil code in the country.

#भारत_जोड़ो_आंदोलन में शामिल होने आए सभी राष्ट्रभक्तों का मैं हार्दिक आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ🙏 अब आप अपने शहर में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन करिये, मैं अवश्य आऊंगा🙏



मुझे विश्वास है कि आजादी की 75वीं वर्षगांठ (15 अगस्त 2022) से पहले सभी अंग्रेजी कानूनों को समाप्त कर नया कानून बन जाएगा pic.twitter.com/rg9xb3FrIv — Ashwini Upadhyay (@AshwiniUpadhyay) August 8, 2021

Several hundreds of people, including BJP leader Gajendra Chauhan, were in attendance, reports said. The organizers had not taken permission for the event, the Delhi Police told The Indian Express. Evidently, COVID-19 norms are also flouted at the event.

“There was a protest against colonial laws used to suppress Indians by the British, which still exist. We were there to protest against those laws and for a Uniform Civil Code because our demand was that there should be one rule in one country,” The Indian Express quoted Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Movement, as saying.

“There was no such (inflammatory) slogan in my knowledge… there were 5,000 people and if five-six people in some corner would be shouting such slogans, then we disassociate ourselves from them,” she added.

On Monday, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against the unidentified persons at Connaught Place police station in relation to the inflammatory slogans against Muslims.