Multi-generation park in Hyderabad’s Mayuri Nagar soon

Hyderabad: Thecity will be getting the first multi-generation to helpcitizens know their memory power. The park will be coming up in Mayuri Nagar, Chandanagar. Visitors will be able to test and enhance their memory in one of its sections.

The park will also have a gazebo, yoga area and three separate areas for different age groups, a separate track area for the differently-abled, picnic area, laugh mirror, silly maze, lawn bowling, outdoor fitness and etc. also to be a part of it.

It will have a separate area for a different age group and have a common area for everyone.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspected the multi-Generation Theme Park on Tuesday “GHMC is developing 320 parks, 50 theme parks along with beautification of 120 junctions under the junctions improvement programme. Nine theme parks are coming-up in Serilingampally Zone. The GHMC is taking steps to protect and preserve 185 lakes in the City in a phased manner,” Mayor Rammohan said.