Mumbai adds 1,628 new COVID cases, 1,669 recover; 47 die

Mumbai: Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally reached 1,87,778 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,628 fresh cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The cumulative fatality count rose to 8,549 with 47 more people succumbing to the infection, it said.

A total of 1,669 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,52,204, the civic body said, adding that Mumbai’s case recovery rate now stands at 81 percent.

The total number of active patients in the city is 26,644.

In Mumbai, the first COVID-19 patient was detected on March 11, a few days before Prime minister Narendra Modi announced the Janata Curfew on March 22.

The BMC has conducted 10.22 lakh tests so far.

Meanwhile, the number of sealed buildings in Mumbai, where one or more COVID-19 cases were found, has increased to 10,065 and 617 in containment zones in slums and chawls, the BMC said.

Mumbai’s average growth rate of cases is 1.16per cent now, while the average doubling rate is 60 days, it said.

Out of the 24 civic wards in Mumbai, five wards namely R-central, K-west (Andheriwest/ Varsova), P-north (Malad), K-east (Andheri east/ Marol), and G-north (Dadar/ Dharavi / Mahim) each have over 10,000 COVID-19 cases, it said.

R-central ward tops the list with 11,580cases, while B ward, which covers Dongri and Masjid Bunder areas, is at the bottom with 1,583 cases

Source: PTI