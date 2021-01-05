Mumbai: Dharavi records four new cases of COVID-19

5th January 2021
Mumbai: With the addition of four new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Mumbai’s Dharavi area reached 3,830 on Tuesday, a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The slum-dominated area had reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Of the total number of cases reported from the locality so far, 3,492 have recovered from the infection, the official said.

There are currently 26 active COVID-19 cases in the area, he added.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh.

