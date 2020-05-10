Mumbai house wall collapses, 3 persons rescued

Mumbai: Three persons were rescued after the wall of a house in northern Mumbai suburb Kandivali collapsed on Sunday morning, an official said.

Four to five people are possibly trapped after the wall of the house behind Sabria Masjid in Dalji Pada area collapsed and rescue operation is underway, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official said.

Source: PTI

