Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 195 for five in the stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, KKR was stopped at 146 for nine.

The defending champions were well-served by their skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and Suryakumar Yadav (47) as the duo put on a quick 90-run stand for the second wicket.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 195/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 80), Suryakumar Yadav (47); Shivam Mavi 2/32).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 146/9 in 20 overs (Pat Cummins 33, Dinesh Karthik 30; Trent Boult 2/30, Jasprit Bumrah 2/32).

Source: PTI