Mumbai Indians knocked out of IPL despite win over SRH

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs in their final league fixture here on Friday but still failed to qualify for the IPL play-offs.

MI made 235 for nine in their must-win match against SRH.

Ishan Kishan smashed 84 off 32 balls and Suryakumar Yadav 82 off 40 balls.

MI, who had to beat SRH by 171 runs or more to leapfrog Kolkata Knight Riders on the points table and qualify for the play-offs, could only limit Hyderabad outfit to 193 for eight in a high-scoring game.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 235/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 82, Ishan Kishan 84; Jason Holder 4/52) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 193/8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 69 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 2/39).