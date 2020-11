Mumbai: A 27-year-old man was held with ganja worth Rs 4 lakh in Pydhonie area of Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team intercepted a car on P D’Mello Road on Friday evening and arrested the man after 20 kilograms of ganja were found in his possession, he said.

He was charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official informed.

Source: PTI