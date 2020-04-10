Mumbai man marries sans fanfare amid COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai: The COVID-19 lockdown may have forced people to stay indoors, but it did not deter a 28- year-old city-based property dealer from getting married without any finery or fanfare in the absence of family and friends.

Ramkishan Chavan married his girlfriend Reema Singh at a temple in the western suburb of Kandivali here on Thursday, while maintaining the guidelines of social distancing.

“We have been in a relationship for the last five years and decided to tie the knot this month,” the couple said.

Although the lockdown quashed their plans for a big fat Indian wedding in the presence of a 100 guests, the couple didn’t wish to postpone the event, since rumours of the curfew being extended were doing rounds.

“We contacted a local social worker, who helped us prepare an affidavit. We got married at a temple, wearing masks, in keeping with the guidelines of social distancing,” they said.

The couple’s family and friends could not attend the wedding because of the lockdown, but that didn’t dampen their spirit, the duo said.

Source: PTI

