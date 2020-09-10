Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra reported 23,816 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

By Mansoor Published: 10th September 2020 5:08 pm IST
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pednekar shared the information herself on the Twitter handle, where she stated that her rapid antigen test came positive, but she is “asymptomatic“.

“As I don’t have any symptoms I have home quarantined myself as per the doctors’ advice,” she said in a tweet.

Maharashtra reported 23,816 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 9,67,349.

While India’s COVID-19 case count has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases.

Source: ANI
