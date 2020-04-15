Mumbai: News channel attempts to communalize migrants’ protest

Mumbai: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of lockdown till May 3, a large number of migrant workers who earn daily wages came out on road here on Tuesday. They demanded transport arrangements to go back to their native places.

It all started after a news channel turned WhatsApp forwards into the news.

Channel that spread rumour tries to communalize issue

According to a famous news anchor, Rajdeep Sardesai, leading Marathi news channel had spread rumours that trains were about to resume. Later, the same network tried to communalize the issue. He tweeted, “So it was a leading Marathi news channel that spread a rumour that trains were about to resume that led to migrants to flock to the station. Now the same network tries to communalise the issue! For god sake, in COVID times at least let’s look for a life beyond rumours!”.

So it was a leading Marathi news channel that spread a rumour that trains were about to resume that led to migrants to flock to the station. Now the same network tries to communalise the issue! For god sake, in COVID times at least let’s look for a life beyond rumours!🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 14, 2020

Protest

Due to the rumours, more than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the station in Bandra on Tuesday and demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns

Heavy police deployment was made at the protest site to tackle any untoward incident.

Personnel from other police stations were also called at the spot to maintain order.

Man who is reportedly responsible for protests arrested

Later, the man who is allegedly responsible for the protest was arrested by the police.

The man, Vinay Dubey was booked under Sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act.

Who is Vinay Dubey?

As per his Facebook profile, he has a good number of fans. He had even contested the 2019 election as independent candidates, Free Press Journal reported.

On 13th April, he had written a post on Facebook warning Central and State Governments of the consequences if trains are not resumed to let migrants go home.

It is also reported that earlier, Dubey had shared the stage with MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

