Mumbai: Patna SP probing Sushant case quarantined, hand stamped

Mumbai: Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari was quarantined by the BMC with his hand stamped indicating the isolation period till August 15 after he reached Mumbai to supervise the probe being conducted by Bihar Police into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, police said on Monday.

Tiwari arrived in Mumbai on Sunday and was quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities late in the night for 14 days at the State Reserve Police Force quarter in suburban Goregaon, a police official said.

His hand was also stamped showing the quarantine period till August 15.

Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday alleged that Tiwari was “forcibly quarantined” by civic authorities in Mumbai.

“IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM today.

He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite request, and was staying in a Guest House in Goregaon,” Pandey tweeted.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 24.

After Tiwari arrived at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, he told reporters that he was here to supervise his team and will probe all possible angles in the case.

“Mumbai Police are probing the case as per their style and we will do so as per ours. If required, we will also record the statements of Bollywood celebrities whose statements were recorded by the Mumbai Police.”

To a query, he said it was not right to say that the Bihar team was not getting cooperation from the Mumbai Police.

“The investigation is progressing in a proper way and we are going in the right direction. Our team is here to get all the important documents related to the case,” he said.

Source: PTI