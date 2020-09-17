Mumbai Police beef up security for Bachchans

Mumbai, Sep 16 : After Samajwadi MP Jaya Bachchan spoke in Parliament against the vilification of Bollywood by insiders, the Maharashtra Police tightened security for the Bachchan family, a Minister said on Wednesday.

Simultaneously, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane demanded protection for one Rohan Rai, a small-time actor who reportedly planned to marry his former live-in partner Disha Salian.

A Mumbai Police team will deploy an extra security cordon outside the Bachchans’ residence at Juhu in view of the increased threat perceptions following Jaya’s comments.

“The police will increase the security to the Bachchan family after they faced trolling and harassment in the wake of Jaya Bachchan’s statements in the Rajya Sabha,” Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh told media persons on Wednesday afternoon.

Besides, the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell will also probe trolling and virulent social media posts targeted at the Bachchans.

The developments came a day after Jaya Bachchan sought government support for the film industry and also attacked those tarnishing the image of the entertainment world.

“Just because of a few persons, you cannot tarnish the entire industry. ‘Jis thali mein khaate hain, ussi mein chhed karte hain’ (biting the hand that feeds),” she said in a loaded statement without taking names.

Her comments in the country’s supreme law-making body were welcomed by several top Bollywood personalities but also attracted the ire of many others.

In a related development, Rane has shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to demand security for Rai.

Salian was the talent manager of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and Rane contends Rai could be a ‘key link’ in the entire case.

Rai is believed to be hiding somewhere in Mangaluru in Karnataka since Salian’s death on June 8 in Malad, followed by Sushant’s death on June 14 at his Bandra home.

Rane claimed that Rai was never questioned in the case and his statement could be crucial for the Central Bureau of Investigation to unravel the connection behind the deaths of Salian and Sushant.

Source: IANS

