Mumbai Police on high alert following blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi

By ANI|   Published: 30th January 2021 1:02 pm IST
Israel Embassy in Delhi
Mumbai Police is on high alert following blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi [Photo/ANI]

Mumbai: Security has been tightened in Mumbai at all locations including near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station and Mumbai Police is on high alert following a low-intensity explosion that took place near the Israel Embassy in Delhi.

A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy this evening. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.

The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in attendance during the ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony.

Investigators recovered envelope

Investigators have recovered an envelope, with text written on it related to Israel Embassy officials, from the site of the blast near the Israeli Embassy here on Friday, according to sources.

“The envelope has a text related to an Israel embassy official. It is a case for investigating officers to see whether or not it has any link with the case. But, it has been recovered from the blast site,” a senior government official told ANI.

Jaishankar assures Israeli FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured Israeli Foreign Minister of “fullest protection”.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in touch with senior Delhi police officials and is constantly monitoring the situation.

