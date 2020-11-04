Mumbai Police raid Arnab Goswami’s home, take him to Raigad

News Desk 1Updated: 4th November 2020 8:56 am IST
Mumbai, Nov 4 : The Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning raided the home of Republic TV owner and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami and took him to their crime branch office. The channel slammed the move for “parading the editor of a top Indian news channel like a criminal, pulled by the hair, threatened, not allowed to drink water”.

The reasons behind the action, which started around 8 a.m. is not immediately clear.

Speaking from one of the vehicles, Goswami said he was assaulted, even as his colleagues addressed Supreme Court and High Court judges “seeking justice” on live telecast of the developments.

