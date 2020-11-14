Mumbai reports 726 new COVID cases

Mumbai: With 726 fresh COVID-19 cases, Mumbai’s tally of infections rose to 2,69,130 on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) said.

With 16 more people succumbing to the viral infection in the day, the cumulative toll mounted to 10,555, it said.

A day before, the city had reported 800 cases and 17 fatalities.

The number of recoveries increased to 2,44,659, about 91 per cent of the total count of infections, with 850 more patients getting discharged in the day.

Meanwhile, the tally of active COVID-19 cases further fell to 10,077 during the reconciliation process, the civic body said.

A total of 16.79 lakh samples have been tested so far, the BMC said.

Mumbai’s average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases reached 243 days, while the average growth rate stands at 0.29 per cent.

Source: ANI