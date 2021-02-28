Mumbai to take on Goa, Bagan face NorthEast in ISL semis

Margao (Goa), Feb 28 : Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera will face his former team FC Goa in the two-legged semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL) while ATK Mohun Bagan will go up against NorthEast United.

Mumbai, who beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 to win the ISL League Winners’ Shield on Sunday, face Goa in the first leg on March 5 at the Fatorda Stadium. This will be followed by NorthEast and Mohun Bagan’s first leg tie on March 6 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Mumbai will play Goa in the second leg on March 8 at the GMC Stadium after which Bagan will take on NorthEast at the Fatorda Stadium on March 9.

The ‘away goal’ rule will not apply in the semifinals this season. Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final which will be held at the Fatorda Stadium on March 13.

